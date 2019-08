Mr. Ms. Adrien brings 'The Devil Wears Prada: The Dragsical' to Parliament House's Footlight Theatre for two nights

click to enlarge Image courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada

Parliament House’s Footlight Theatre hosts a two-night stand of a drag musical adaptation of. Based on the film adaptation of the novel by Lauren Weisberger, the musical follows the trials and tribulations of a young woman hired as a personal assistant to a powerful fashion magazine editor – a thinly veiled reference to’s Anna Wintour. Mr. Ms. Adrien both directs and stars as the devil herself.8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 17-18, The Footlight Theatre, Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $20-$35; parliamenthouse.com