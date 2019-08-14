Mr. Ms. Adrien brings 'The Devil Wears Prada: The Dragsical' to Parliament House's Footlight Theatre for two nights

click to enlarge
-
Image courtesy of 20th Century Fox
-
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada
Parliament House’s Footlight Theatre hosts a two-night stand of a drag musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada
. Based on the film adaptation of the novel by Lauren Weisberger, the musical follows the trials and tribulations of a young woman hired as a personal assistant to a powerful fashion magazine editor – a thinly veiled reference to Vogue
’s Anna Wintour. Mr. Ms. Adrien both directs and stars as the devil herself.
8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 17-18, The Footlight Theatre, Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $20-$35; parliamenthouse.com
.
@ Footlight Theatre, The Parliament House
410 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Aug. 17, 8 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 18, 8 p.m.
Price:
$20-$35
Theater