Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The Gist

Mr. Ms. Adrien brings 'The Devil Wears Prada: The Dragsical' to Parliament House's Footlight Theatre for two nights

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada - IMAGE COURTESY OF 20TH CENTURY FOX
  • Image courtesy of 20th Century Fox
  • Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada
Parliament House’s Footlight Theatre hosts a two-night stand of a drag musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. Based on the film adaptation of the novel by Lauren Weisberger, the musical follows the trials and tribulations of a young woman hired as a personal assistant to a powerful fashion magazine editor – a thinly veiled reference to Vogue’s Anna Wintour. Mr. Ms. Adrien both directs and stars as the devil herself.

8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 17-18, The Footlight Theatre, Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $20-$35; parliamenthouse.com.

