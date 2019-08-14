The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The Gist

GayDayS offers plenty of fun for LGBTQ crowd this weekend, but returns to June next year

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA GAYDAYS/FACEBOOK

The big kerfuffle over GayDayS moving their events from the first weekend of June to the middle of August appears to be over.

GayDayS announced that they’ll be moving back to June in 2020, which should please other groups devoted to that weekend as the historical home of “Gay Days” (not the trademarked GayDayS).

But this year’s – and possibly the only – August version of GayDayS is still full of events. Not only are there group outings to all of the theme parks, but the pool parties at host hotel Wyndham Orlando Resort are legendary. For those whose tastes are a little more low-key, the Taste of Gay Days event features food and drink tastings from multiple vendors. And for those whose tastes are less low-key, there’s always the Gay Days Disco Puppy Mosh on Sunday.



Next year’s theme: “There’s No Place Like Home,” of course.

Multiple events and times | Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive | gaydays.com | free-$50

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    GayDayS @ Wyndham Orlando Resort

    • Aug. 14-18 free-$50

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here is every theme park rumor that Disney might announce at next week's D23 Expo Read More

  2. Orlando gets $400,000 for art projects to beautify I-4 Read More

  3. These Florida counties have spilled nearly 400,000 gallons of poop so far this year Read More

  4. Major housing and retail development in the works around Kissimmee's SunRail station Read More

  5. Orlando Hooters to host all-you-can-eat event with champion wing eater Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation