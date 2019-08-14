GayDayS offers plenty of fun for LGBTQ crowd this weekend, but returns to June next year

click to enlarge Image via GayDayS/Facebook

The big kerfuffle over GayDayS moving their events from the first weekend of June to the middle of August appears to be over.



GayDayS announced that they’ll be moving back to June in 2020, which should please other groups devoted to that weekend as the historical home of “Gay Days” (not the trademarked GayDayS).



But this year’s – and possibly the only – August version of GayDayS is still full of events. Not only are there group outings to all of the theme parks, but the pool parties at host hotel Wyndham Orlando Resort are legendary. For those whose tastes are a little more low-key, the Taste of Gay Days event features food and drink tastings from multiple vendors. And for those whose tastes are less low-key, there’s always the Gay Days Disco Puppy Mosh on Sunday.





Next year’s theme: “There’s No Place Like Home,” of course.

Multiple events and times | Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive | gaydays.com | free-$50