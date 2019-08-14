DJ BMF celebrates the freestyle bass of the late '80s at Iron Cow for Set It Off

click to enlarge
DJ BMF’s love of ’80s roller-rink soundtracks gets center stage for Set It Off at the Iron Cow. The freestyle and “hip-house” party features songs and videos from all-but-forgotten icons like Trinere, Lisette Melendez, Johnny O. and Cybotron, alongside evergreen hits from the likes of Debbie Deb, Lisa Lisa and Stevie B. Wear your high-tops, because you’re gonna need the ankle support.
10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $5; facebook.com/ironcowcafe
