Wednesday, August 14, 2019

DJ BMF celebrates the freestyle bass of the late '80s at Iron Cow for Set It Off

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge dj_bmf.jpg
DJ BMF’s love of ’80s roller-rink soundtracks gets center stage for Set It Off at the Iron Cow. The freestyle and “hip-house” party features songs and videos from all-but-forgotten icons like Trinere, Lisette Melendez, Johnny O. and Cybotron, alongside evergreen hits from the likes of Debbie Deb, Lisa Lisa and Stevie B. Wear your high-tops, because you’re gonna need the ankle support.

10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $5; facebook.com/ironcowcafe.

