Cookie dough food truck opens at Disney Springs

click to enlarge Image via Disney Springs / Twitter

EXCITING NEWS—our new Cookie Dough and Everything Sweet Food Truck opens today at noon featuring #TreatYoSelf edible cookie dough desserts! 😍 🍪 As a sweet treat just for you, enjoy $2 off any menu item when you mention this post. (Valid only on 8/14/2019. Exclusions may apply.) pic.twitter.com/stxj9ZBmsV — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) August 14, 2019

All the goodness of cookie dough with, hopefully, none of the danger of salmonella just came to Disney.Disney Springs announced Wednesday the opening of their "Cookie Dough and Everything Sweet Food Truck." Just for today, if you mention their Twitter post you get $2 off.All the Disney blogs have been raving about this truck since last week. The menu promises everything from candy tacos to funnel cakes.Here's a look at the menu