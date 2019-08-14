Tip Jar

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Cookie dough food truck opens at Disney Springs

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 2:46 PM

  • Image via Disney Springs / Twitter
All the goodness of cookie dough with, hopefully, none of the danger of salmonella just came to Disney.

Disney Springs announced Wednesday the opening of their "Cookie Dough and Everything Sweet Food Truck." Just for today, if you mention their Twitter post you get $2 off. 
All the Disney blogs have been raving about this truck since last week. The menu promises everything from candy tacos to funnel cakes.

Here's a look at the menu.

