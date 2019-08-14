The Heard

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Coheed and Cambria announce Orlando House of Blues show in October

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 2:04 PM

Coheed and Cambria’s fall tour has three Florida dates on it, and one of them is Orlando! The House of Blues will host the New Jersey prog-rock band on Saturday, October 19; other Florida stops on the tour include Fort Lauderdale (Revolution Live on October 17) and St. Petersburg (Mahaffey Theater on October 18).

The jaunt is in support of Coheed’s latest concept album, Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, for which frontman Claudio Sanchez and his bandmates — guitarist Travis Stever, bassist Zach Cooper and drummer Josh Eppard — have continued to bring new characters to storylines introduced on the band’s last album, The Color Before the Sun.

Coheed and Cambria play the House of Blues on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 16.


