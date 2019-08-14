Americana crooner Austin Lucas returns to Orlando for a show at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
Among the fertile class of former punks turned country, Midwesterner Austin Lucas has always stood apart. Unlike the gravel-road throats of touchstones like Lucero’s Ben Nichols and buddy Chuck Ragan, Lucas’ voice rings crystal like a clarion beacon. Rather than the gruff echoes of punk, this Indiana son’s tone and flight shine with the kind of purity native more to bluegrass and gospel. And it’s been a divine wind that’s carried him across notable labels like New West and Suburban Home Records to distinguish him as one of the best voices in contemporary Americana. But show up early because the bill’s stacked, and it’s with some of Central Florida’s own top young country voices. Country-rock band Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse and indie-folk songbird Amy Robbins are two of the area’s best Americana contenders right now.
with Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse, Amy Robbins | 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $10-$12
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Mon., Aug. 19, 8 p.m.
Price:
$10-$12
