Wednesday, August 14, 2019

14 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge Hot Hands - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando Weekly
  • Hot Hands
Wednesday, Aug. 14:
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 15:
Kaleigh Baker 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Living Room: DJ Stranger, DJ Cub, WordChemist, Marz Mello 9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.

Friday, Aug. 16:
Adult Life, Everything Etc., Loudmouth 7 pm at Castle Church Brewing, 6820 Hoffner Ave..
Eastern Bloc: Alci, Ediz, Skylar 9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Fatties, Hot Hands, Gamma Waves 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 17:
Aloma 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Dizzlephunk 10 pm at Grape & the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive.
Mr. Hymn, Someday River, Mitar 9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Share the Music 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Sunday, Aug. 18:
Dead Space 4 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Super Hot August Uke Jam 2 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.



Monday, Aug. 19:
Royal Graves, Demonfuck 9 pm at Sly Fox Bar, 63 N. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 20:
The Volts & Shay Butter 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

