The rise of alt-country contenders Sarah Shook & the Disarmers is going directly through Orlando

Without condition or argument, North Carolina’sis one of the best, most compelling forces rising in American roots music today. And this latest performance reaffirmed the spark I saw in her band’s 2017 Orlando debut . She and thea robust country-rock combo complete with pedal steel and upright bass, played another set that vigorously framed Shook’s signature union of lacerated heart, sweet bourbon twang and switchblade edge.But even greater than any single virtue of this one performance, at least for Orlando, is that Shook and the boys areright now. Whenever that involves an exceptional, upward contender like this, that’s worth noting.Taking the same road through here that now-major bands likeanddid on their way up, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers have now played Orlando three times in just two years since emerging onAnd from the reception here that’s gone from maybe a dozen bodies a couple short years ago to a full room this time, this locomotive looks like it’s gathering steam. Get on board now because this express is the toughest, possibly even the best, of the new class ofAlso on the bill wasa well-traveled Tennessee country-rocker who ranks alongside Americana notables such asandwho’ve all done considerable time in the Orlando scene over the years. As a five-piece band complete with organist, this return was one of the most deluxe he’s ever come with, and it resulted in one of Woods’ most resonant performances here.What more can I say about local openerexcept for she ain’t considered thefor nothing?Oh, and she just released a video to my absolute favorite song off her latest album (“Tiny Little Landmines”) that was beautifully shot by fellow local musician and budding photographer