Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Oprah's Orlando-filmed show, 'David Makes Man,' premieres tomorrow

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 5:17 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA OWN / YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via OWN / YouTube
Last year, Hollywood came to Dr. Phillips High School, of all places.

A collection of bright pink, but mostly hollow, buildings on the grounds of the Orlando school grew into a film set for the new Oprah Winfrey show David Makes Man.

Now it's a year later, and the show premieres tomorrow: Wednesday, Aug. 14.

DPHS will be joined by the surrounding Orlando neighborhoods near Universal Studios as settings in the Florida-based show.



The new drama series on the Oprah Winfrey Network isn't actually set in Orlando. It's supposed to be Miami-based, telling the story of a "14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty," according to the OWN synopsis.

The show comes from Tarell Alvin McCraney, who co-wrote the screenplay for Moonlight.

The series will feature Phylicia Rashad (best known from The Cosby Show), and executive producers are Oprah, Michael B. Jordan (yes, that's Killmonger from Black Panther), Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy.

