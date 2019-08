Oprah's Orlando-filmed show, 'David Makes Man,' premieres tomorrow

click to enlarge Screenshot via OWN / YouTube

Last year, Hollywood came to Dr. Phillips High School, of all places.A collection of bright pink, but mostly hollow, buildings on the grounds of the Orlando school grew into a film set for the new Oprah Winfrey showNow it's a year later, and the show premieres tomorrow: Wednesday, Aug. 14.DPHS will be joined by the surrounding Orlando neighborhoods near Universal Studios as settings in the Florida-based show.The new drama series on the Oprah Winfrey Network isn't actually set in Orlando. It's supposed to be Miami-based, telling the story of a "14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty," according to the OWN synopsis The show comes from Tarell Alvin McCraney, who co-wrote the screenplay forThe series will feature Phylicia Rashad (best known from), and executive producers are Oprah, Michael B. Jordan (yes, that's Killmonger from), Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy.