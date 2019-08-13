The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

The Heard

Local Americana royalty Terri Binion unveils new music video

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge STILL FROM TERRI BINION'S "TINY LITTLE LANDMINES" / YOUTUBE
  • Still from Terri Binion's "Tiny Little Landmines" / YouTube
Orlando's folk-music stalwart Terri Binion has just unveiled a new music video for her track "Tiny Little Landmines", a track from 2016's The Day After the Night Before. The clip was cooked up with the equally formidable musician/photographer Mike Dunn and filmed in Apopka, with 10-year old Maddie Rentz making a star turn.

Watch the video for "Tiny Little Landmines" below …



Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. These Florida counties have spilled nearly 400,000 gallons of poop so far this year Read More

  2. Orlando gets $400,000 for art projects to beautify I-4 Read More

  3. Here is every theme park rumor that Disney might announce at next week's D23 Expo Read More

  4. Next week's D23 Expo will reveal big plans for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary Read More

  5. State of Florida to continue investigating law enforcement's treatment of Jeffrey Epstein Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation