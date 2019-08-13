Local Americana royalty Terri Binion unveils new music video

Still from Terri Binion's "Tiny Little Landmines" / YouTube
Orlando's folk-music stalwart Terri Binion has just unveiled a new music video for her track "Tiny Little Landmines", a track from 2016's The Day After the Night Before. The clip was cooked up with the equally formidable musician/photographer Mike Dunn and filmed in Apopka, with 10-year old Maddie Rentz making a star turn.
Watch the video for "Tiny Little Landmines" below …
