Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Bloggytown

House Democrat files a proposal in the Florida Legislature to condemn white nationalism and white supremacy

Posted By and on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 4:10 PM

click to enlarge Rep. Anna V. Eskamani speaks during legislative session on April 3, 20919 - PHOTO COURTESY FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Photo courtesy Florida House of Representatives
  • Rep. Anna V. Eskamani speaks during legislative session on April 3, 20919

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, filed the proposed resolution (HR 51) for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts in January. The proposal points to a nationwide increase in hate crimes in recent years and cites incidents such as the shooting this month at an El Paso, Texas, shopping center that killed 22 people.

“Our state cannot be silent while hateful expressions of intolerance brew in our nation that are contradictory to Florida’s values and our nation’s integrity,”said Representative Eskamani in a statement. “It’s our responsibility as lawmakers to demonstrate how un-American these dangerous philosophies are, and to come together against white supremacy and white nationalism.”

Under the resolution, the Florida House would say that “white nationalism and white supremacy are rejected and condemned as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of Florida and the United States.”



“This resolutions transcends party lines," continued Eskamani. "I hope we can find common ground in the notion that white supremacy and white nationalism has no home in the State of Florida.”

Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa tweeted to Eskamani Tuesday afternoon that she would be "Happy to sponsor [the resolution] in the Senate."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. These Florida counties have spilled nearly 400,000 gallons of poop so far this year Read More

  2. Orlando gets $400,000 for art projects to beautify I-4 Read More

  3. Here is every theme park rumor that Disney might announce at next week's D23 Expo Read More

  4. Next week's D23 Expo will reveal big plans for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary Read More

  5. State of Florida to continue investigating law enforcement's treatment of Jeffrey Epstein Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation