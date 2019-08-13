The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

The Gist

Former worker at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon accused of returning to employee locker room to steal credit cards

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY PARKS BLOG
  • Photo via Disney Parks Blog
A former employee at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon was accused of going back to the water park and stealing workers' credit cards.

Shariel Agosto, 28, was charged with petit theft, credit card theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, according to an affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Agosto, a Windemere woman, admitted to the crimes on Aug. 1 during questioning by officers, the affidavit stated.

She allegedly took credit cards, cash and gift cards out of bags and purses in the locker room of the park, then used them to buy food, gas and alcohol.



Agosto spent $48.21 on gas at Speedway, $32.45 at Gators Dockside, and $79.84 on alcohol at Publix, according to the arrest report.

She used to work at Typhoon Lagoon, and worked for a third party at Disney Springs at the time of the thefts. She used that know-how to sneak into the locker room, the affidavit stated.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando gets $400,000 for art projects to beautify I-4 Read More

  2. These Florida counties have spilled nearly 400,000 gallons of poop so far this year Read More

  3. Here is every theme park rumor that Disney might announce at next week's D23 Expo Read More

  4. Major housing and retail development in the works around Kissimmee's SunRail station Read More

  5. Next week's D23 Expo will reveal big plans for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation