Former worker at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon accused of returning to employee locker room to steal credit cards

Photo via Disney Parks Blog
A former employee at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon was accused of going back to the water park and stealing workers' credit cards.
Shariel Agosto, 28, was charged with petit theft, credit card theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, according to an affidavit
from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Agosto, a Windemere woman, admitted to the crimes on Aug. 1 during questioning by officers, the affidavit stated.
She allegedly took credit cards, cash and gift cards out of bags and purses in the locker room of the park, then used them to buy food, gas and alcohol.
Agosto spent $48.21 on gas at Speedway, $32.45 at Gators Dockside, and $79.84 on alcohol at Publix, according to the arrest report.
She used to work at Typhoon Lagoon, and worked for a third party at Disney Springs at the time of the thefts. She used that know-how to sneak into the locker room, the affidavit stated.
