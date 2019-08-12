The Heard

Monday, August 12, 2019

Chicago DJ duo Louis the Child to kick off their tour in Orlando this November

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge image001_1-1000.png
Superstar Chicago producers Louis the Child have announced the dates for their "Here For Now" fall tour and it kicks off in the City Beautiful in November! The DJ duo packed the house during well-received sets at Lollapalooza and Ultra this year, so you'd be advised to grab tickets sooner than later. 

Louis the Child headlines the Orlando Amphitheater with Leon and Sebastian Paul on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Aug. 16.


