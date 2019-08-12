Monday, August 12, 2019
Chicago DJ duo Louis the Child to kick off their tour in Orlando this November
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 3:50 PM
Superstar Chicago producers Louis the Child
have announced the dates for their "Here For Now" fall tour
and it kicks off in the City Beautiful in November! The DJ duo packed the house during well-received sets at Lollapalooza
and Ultra this year, so you'd be advised to grab tickets sooner than later.
Louis the Child headlines the Orlando Amphitheater
with Leon and Sebastian Paul on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Aug. 16.
