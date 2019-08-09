Bloggytown

Friday, August 9, 2019

Video shows Florida gentleman driving golf cart into same Walmart evacuated on Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Aug 9, 2019 at 7:41 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA HCSO / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via HCSO / YouTube
This Gibsonton Walmart can’t catch a break.

Last week the store was evacuated due to a threat made a day after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and yesterday a guy smashed a golf cart through the front door.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, at around 12:30 p.m. 56-year-old Michael Dale Hudson drove a golf cart into the Walmart, located at 9205 Gibsonton Drive, injuring employees and customers before slamming into a register.
A video captured by Walmart security cameras and uploaded by the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office shows shoppers running away, while the golf cart flies through the store’s foyer with deputies closely chasing it.
The dangerous joyride began with Hudson blocking the entrance to the Walmart liquor store and demanding he speak with a manager, the Sheriff's Office states. When deputies approached him, he took off and sped through the glass doors of the main entrance into the checkout area, where he quickly rammed into a register.
click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA HCSO / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via HCSO / YouTube
A few shoppers were injured and treated by paramedics on the scene, but none required a trip to the hospital.
click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA HCSO / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via HCSO / YouTube
Hudson however, was sent to Tampa General Hospital for undisclosed injuries, where he awaits charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, resisting arrest without violence, and felony criminal mischief.
click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA HCSO / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via HCSO / YouTube
