Video shows Florida gentleman driving golf cart into same Walmart evacuated on Sunday

Last week the store was evacuated due to a threat made a day after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and yesterday a guy smashed a golf cart through the front door.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, at around 12:30 p.m. 56-year-old Michael Dale Hudson drove a golf cart into the Walmart, located at 9205 Gibsonton Drive, injuring employees and customers before slamming into a register.
A video captured by Walmart security cameras and uploaded by the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office shows shoppers running away, while the golf cart flies through the store’s foyer with deputies closely chasing it.
The dangerous joyride began with Hudson blocking the entrance to the Walmart liquor store and demanding he speak with a manager, the Sheriff's Office states. When deputies approached him, he took off and sped through the glass doors of the main entrance into the checkout area, where he quickly rammed into a register.
A few shoppers were injured and treated by paramedics on the scene, but none required a trip to the hospital.
Hudson however, was sent to Tampa General Hospital for undisclosed injuries, where he awaits charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, resisting arrest without violence, and felony criminal mischief.