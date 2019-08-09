Friday, August 9, 2019
Post-punk legends Chameleons Vox and Theatre of Hate to play Central Florida this fall
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Aug 9, 2019 at 1:32 PM
click image
-
Photo via Chameleons Vox/Facebook
-
Chameleons Vox
British post-punk legends the Chameleons
, who in a just world would have been every bit as big as Echo and the Bunnymen, live again as Chameleons Vox,
a band led by frontman Mark Burgess
. They revisit classic albums like Script of the Bridge
beautifully for fans who missed out the first time around. And now they're coming to Florida this autumn with fellow post-punk survivor Kirk Brandon and his Theatre of Hate.
Chameleons Vox and Theatre of Hate play Tampa's Crowbar
on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Chameleons Vox, Theatre of Hate, 1980s, Britain, Post-Punk, Rock, Gothic, Show, Concert, Image