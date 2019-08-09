The Heard

Friday, August 9, 2019

Post-punk legends Chameleons Vox and Theatre of Hate to play Central Florida this fall

Posted By on Fri, Aug 9, 2019 at 1:32 PM

click image Chameleons Vox - PHOTO VIA CHAMELEONS VOX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Chameleons Vox/Facebook
  • Chameleons Vox
British post-punk legends the Chameleons, who in a just world would have been every bit as big as Echo and the Bunnymen, live again as Chameleons Vox, a band led by frontman Mark Burgess. They revisit classic albums like Script of the Bridge beautifully for fans who missed out the first time around. And now they're coming to Florida this autumn with fellow post-punk survivor Kirk Brandon and his Theatre of Hate.

Chameleons Vox and Theatre of Hate play Tampa's Crowbar on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.



