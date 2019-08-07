Bloggytown

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Winter Park’s Park Avenue joins the Florida Main Street District program

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin
Winter Park's iconic Park Avenue has become a new Main Street District, under the Florida Department of State.

The new district, which includes some of Winter Park's busiest retail and restaurant traffic, was created in downtown Winter Park to promote small-scale economic development and to increase awareness of businesses along the avenue.

The effort will create more joint marketing between merchants, along with more special events promoting the area’s unique history and experiences.

Florida Main Street is a part of the state's Historical Resources division, a technical assistance program that helps revitalize historic downtowns and encourages economic development conducive to historic preservation. The program is affiliated with the National Main Street Center. The new non-profit group will join existing districts to preserve local history while "generating impressive economic returns."



The Park Avenue District covers Canton Avenue to Comstock Avenue along Park Avenue, and is home to over 150 local businesses, including world-class dining, art galleries, boutique shops, and historic hotels.

Sarah Grafton, assistant vice president of Merrill Bank of America, was chosen by the group to be its founding President. "Our local district will enhance our assets, preserve our historic architecture, strengthen our small businesses, encourage local ownership and create a strong sense of community," she said in a press statement.

Winter Park Mayor Steve Leary commented, "I am thrilled that a group of individuals and businesses are willing to invest more of their energy, time and resources to build upon our efforts to make our downtown core an even more special place."

The Florida not-for-profit corporation was filed in May 2019 by registered agent Assured Compliance Services, LLC, with the directors listed as
Sarah Grafton, Ricci Culver, Tracy Kuch, Tracy Liffey, Denise Autorino, and Kevin Wray. More information is available about the Park Avenue District at www.parkavenuedistrict.com.

