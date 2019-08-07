War on Women singer Shawna Potter talks about how to 'Make Spaces Safer' at Park Ave CDs

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Chris Sikich
-
Shawna Potter
Shawna Potter, lead singer of Baltimore punks War on Women, is currently on the road with her band as the touring opener for metallers Baroness, and as mentioned on this very page, that unfeasibly heavy bill is playing the Plaza Live on Friday. But on a less musical – but arguably more urgent – note, in an early evening event well before the Plaza gig, Potter will appear solo at Park Ave CDs to read from her new book, Making Spaces Safer
, published by the always-essential AK Press, with a Q&A to follow. Making Spaces Safer
is a guide of sorts, based on Potter’s work advising venues around the country on being more inclusive safe spaces and havens for marginalized people. This is a huge opportunity to gain keen and practical insight from a punk lifer, and it’s highly recommended for music scene-builders, participants and fans on underground and aboveground levels. Learn something.
6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 | Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive | 407-447-7275 | parkavecds.com
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Park Ave CDs
2916 Corrine Drive
Audubon Park
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
free
Literary: Readings & Signings