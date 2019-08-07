The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The Gist

Universal Orlando adds ‘Us’-themed haunted house to Halloween Horror Nights

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL
  • Photo via Universal
Universal Studios just announced that Jordan Peele’s haunting blockbuster, "Us," is now “tethered” to Halloween Horror Nights 2019, which runs from September 6 through November 2.

“The "Us" maze will place guests at the heart of this living nightmare where they quickly realize they are their own worst enemy,” reads a press release from Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

The set for the "Us" haunted house begins in 1986, settling the attraction neatly within this year’s homage to the ‘80s theme.

Universal Studios previously announced haunted houses based on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” the cult-classic original Ghostbusters and a number of Halloween Horror Nights originals like Universal Monsters, Depths of Fear, Nightingales: Blood Pit and Yeti: Terror of the Yukon, according to the website.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This new roller-coaster-launched water slide looks absolutely terrifying Read More

  2. Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy-drink hawker Read More

  3. Central Florida attorney John Morgan to support legalized recreational marijuana in 2020 Read More

  4. Here's every detail we could find in Universal's Epic Universe concept art Read More

  5. The Velocicoaster might be Orlando's next big thrill ride Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation