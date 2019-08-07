Universal Orlando adds ‘Us’-themed haunted house to Halloween Horror Nights

click to enlarge
Universal Studios just announced that Jordan Peele’s haunting blockbuster, "Us," is now “tethered” to Halloween Horror Nights 2019,
which runs from September 6 through November 2.
“The "Us" maze will place guests at the heart of this living nightmare where they quickly realize they are their own worst enemy,” reads a press release from Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.
The set for the "Us" haunted house begins in 1986, settling the attraction neatly within this year’s homage to the ‘80s theme.
Universal Studios previously announced haunted houses based on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” the cult-classic original Ghostbusters and a number of Halloween Horror Nights originals like Universal Monsters, Depths of Fear, Nightingales: Blood Pit and Yeti: Terror of the Yukon, according to the website.
