Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Tennessee's the Mailboxes bring lavender indie pop to Lil Indies

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge the-mailboxes.jpg
Comprised primarily of married duo Jillian and Logan Ivey of Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Mailboxes make intimate songs that remind us of the turn-of-the-millennium heyday of sweet, sometimes-meandering indie pop. “Mortgages,” from their debut album, Inside Outside, could be a Millennial anthem with its nods to economic and emotional depression. Don’t think there’s not a requisite sense of humor and whimsy here, though; they did go through the trouble of outfitting themselves in all-lavender hiking and camping gear to trek the Appalachian Trail just because. You may catch a glimpse of that lavender gear when they play a free show at Lil Indies this weekend since, yes, they even painted their ukulele and glockenspiel that color. Gotta love that whimsy.

with Benjamin Donaldson | 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 | Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | free

