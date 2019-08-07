Tennessee's the Mailboxes bring lavender indie pop to Lil Indies

click to enlarge
Comprised primarily of married duo Jillian and Logan Ivey of Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Mailboxes make intimate songs that remind us of the turn-of-the-millennium heyday of sweet, sometimes-meandering indie pop. “Mortgages,” from their debut album, Inside Outside
, could be a Millennial anthem with its nods to economic and emotional depression. Don’t think there’s not a requisite sense of humor and whimsy here, though; they did go through the trouble of outfitting themselves in all-lavender hiking and camping gear to trek the Appalachian Trail just because. You may catch a glimpse of that lavender gear when they play a free show at Lil Indies this weekend since, yes, they even painted their ukulele and glockenspiel that color. Gotta love that whimsy.
with Benjamin Donaldson | 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 | Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| free
@ Lil Indies
1036 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Sun., Aug. 11, 7 p.m.
Price:
free
