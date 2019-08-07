Tip Jar

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Sharpen your senses with a blind wine tasting at Digress in College Park

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge blind-wine-tasting-adobestock_212081565.jpeg
Knowing that one wine is more expensive or has a nicer label than another can skew our perception of how good that particular wine tastes. That’s why College Park’s Digress wine shop is trying out a “blind” wine tasting this week. You’ll get two flights of wine – three whites and three reds – to sip in a guided tasting. Try guessing the type of grape and country of origin for a shot at prizes, then get a discount on your favorites once the vintages are unveiled.

6-8 p.m. Thursday; Digress Wine, 1215 Edgewater Drive; $28.17; digresswine.com.

