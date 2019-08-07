The Heard

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The Heard

Savannah metal band Baroness headlines a noteworthy bill at the Plaza Live

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 1:51 PM

click to enlarge baroness-press.jpg
Much-loved Savannah metal stompers Baroness are winding down their summer tour, hitting the City Beautiful for a couple of really promising gigs at the end of this week. At the forefront, there’s this supremely heavy triple bill at the Plaza Live, where Baroness is joined by stoner lords Torche and fiery punks War on Women. Expect Baroness to lean heavily on new album Gold & Grey, an album where everything about the band is bigger and better: more personnel, more creative ambition, bigger proggy arrangements, more harmony amidst the heaviness. And as a treat for the diehards, the day before this show, the band will head over to Park Ave CDs to perform a free in-store acoustic (!) performance and signing. It’s been a hell of a ride for this band; come see their continued phoenix-like rise from tragedy and adversity.

with Torche, War on Women | 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-770-0071 | plazaliveorlando.org | $25-$40

