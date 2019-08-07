Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Bloggytown

Puerto Rico Supreme Court rejects new governor's confirmation, calls for his immediate resignation

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 2:58 PM

Former Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló appointed Pedro Pierluisi as Secretary of State - PHOTO VIA RICARDO ROSSELLÓ/TWITTER
  • Photo via Ricardo Rosselló/Twitter
  • Former Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló appointed Pedro Pierluisi as Secretary of State
After waves of protests across Puerto Rico and in Florida eventually forced then-governor Ricardo Rosselló to the brink of resignation, he quickly appointed Pedro Pierluisi as the island's Secretary of State and thus, his successor to the governorship.

The Supreme Court of Puerto Rico ruled today, however, that the legal loophole that allowed Rosselló's appointment was unconstitutional. The legal body issued a unanimous verdict Wednesday calling the law unconstitutional due to problems with the confirmation procedure.

The ruling means Pierluisi will not be able to stay on as governor.
The court found it is "unconstitutional to allow a Secretary of State to become Governor without having to be confirmed by both legislative chambers," according to a statement on the ruling.

Puerto Rico's House of Representatives confirmed Pierluisi as Secretary of State an hour before he was sworn in as governor on Friday, NBC news reported, while the Senate did not vote on the nomination.



The Supreme Court's ruling is based on a specific portion of the succession law that allowed non-confirmation of the secretary of state in the case of an emergency.

Hundreds had gathered in Orlando in July, joining protests across Puerto Rico demanding the resignation of Rosselló. It sparked from a group chat between him and his advisors that came to light, revealing misogynistic, sexist comments and comments mocking journalists.

The Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages in documents compiling the chats.

Florida has one of the largest Puerto Rican populations in the country, coming just under New York with nearly 850,000 residents counted in the last census.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This new roller-coaster-launched water slide looks absolutely terrifying Read More

  2. Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy-drink hawker Read More

  3. Central Florida attorney John Morgan to support legalized recreational marijuana in 2020 Read More

  4. Here's every detail we could find in Universal's Epic Universe concept art Read More

  5. The Velocicoaster might be Orlando's next big thrill ride Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation