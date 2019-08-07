Bloggytown

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg holding Orlando event with Parkland mayor Christine Hunschofsky

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:28 PM

  Gary Riggs via Wikimedia Commons
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is starting a 2-day trip to Florida in Orlando on Wednesday.

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky will join Buttigieg for the 4:30 p.m. event this afternoon at Plaza Live, located at 425 N. Bumby Ave.

It seems the event will likely touch upon the national gun crisis in light of the 2018 tragedy that killed 17 at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that reenergized the gun debate in Florida, along with the back-to-back mass shootings that killed at least 31 people in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend.

Thursday, the presidential hopeful heads to Aventura for a meeting with the National Association of Black Journalists.
