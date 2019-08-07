The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The Gist

Orange County Regional History Center lets you take a piece of (fake) history home at their Floridiana Auction

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF ORANGE COUNTY REGIONAL HISTORY CENTER
Alligators, King Kong and magical mermaids, oh my! If you’re looking for quirky oddities and mysterious treasures, then the Orange County Regional History Center is the place to be. As the museum gets closer to their upcoming renovations, they’re holding an open auction of props and display items in order to raise money. Auction items include a prop crop-duster, a locomotive and train cars, a Muscovy duck, Seminole dolls, a sloth claw and more. They may not be real historical items, but you’re not going to find decorations like these anywhere else. Participate in the Fabulous Floridiana Preview on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 6-8 p.m. to view the unique items and get a step up on the fierce competition. Whether you’re looking to support Florida history or just to decorate your home or office with a wild and wacky item, the Fabulous Floridiana Auction offers a special piece of treasure for every purpose.

Noon Saturday, Aug. 10 | Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd. | 407-836-8500 | thehistorycenter.org | free

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Fabulous Floridiana Auction
@ Orange County Regional History Center
65 E. Central Blvd.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Aug. 10, 12 p.m.
Price: free
Events
Map
Location Details Orange County Regional History Center
65 E. Central Blvd.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-836-8500
Museum
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Fabulous Floridiana Auction @ Orange County Regional History Center

    • Sat., Aug. 10, 12 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This new roller-coaster-launched water slide looks absolutely terrifying Read More

  2. Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy-drink hawker Read More

  3. Central Florida attorney John Morgan to support legalized recreational marijuana in 2020 Read More

  4. The Velocicoaster might be Orlando's next big thrill ride Read More

  5. Here's every detail we could find in Universal's Epic Universe concept art Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation