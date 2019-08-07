Orange County Regional History Center lets you take a piece of (fake) history home at their Floridiana Auction

click to enlarge
Alligators, King Kong and magical mermaids, oh my! If you’re looking for quirky oddities and mysterious treasures, then the Orange County Regional History Center is the place to be. As the museum gets closer to their upcoming renovations, they’re holding an open auction of props and display items in order to raise money. Auction items include a prop crop-duster, a locomotive and train cars, a Muscovy duck, Seminole dolls, a sloth claw and more. They may not be real historical items, but you’re not going to find decorations like these anywhere else. Participate in the Fabulous Floridiana Preview on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 6-8 p.m. to view the unique items and get a step up on the fierce competition. Whether you’re looking to support Florida history or just to decorate your home or office with a wild and wacky item, the Fabulous Floridiana Auction offers a special piece of treasure for every purpose.
Noon Saturday, Aug. 10 | Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd. | 407-836-8500 | thehistorycenter.org
free
