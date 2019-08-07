NFL Pro Bowl to return to Orlando for 4th consecutive year

click to enlarge
Screenshot from a Camping World Stadium video / Facebook
For the 4th consecutive year, the NFL
Pro Bowl will return to the Camping World Stadium
in Orlando, set to take place at 3 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2020.
The All-Star game will pave the way for the league's national championship game, Super Bowl 54, a week later at the Hard Rock Stadium
in Miami Gardens.
Fans, players and coaches will have the opportunity to select 88 Pro Bowl Players for the AFC vs. NFC battle, a match that has been dominated by the AFC since the Pro Bowl originally moved to Orlando in 2016.
"We're thrilled to return to Orlando for the fourth year in a row and bring the Pro Bowl experience to the city of Orlando, our fans, players and partners," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events said via a statement. "We're happy to provide not only a week-long celebration of football, but also to extend the celebration of the NFL's 100th season throughout this year's Pro Bowl."
Activities for the celebration will include a skills showdown and the league’s flag football championships.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer took to Twitter to voice his excitement for the return of the Pro Bowl.
Tickets for the Pro Bowl will go on sale later this year. For presale opportunities click here.
