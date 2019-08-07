The Heard

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Locals Zap Dragon release new song ahead of album release party at Will's Pub this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman
Local indie-pop outfit Zap Dragon are poised to release their new EP Attacks this weekend, and they've released a teaser track on their Bandcamp page, the raucous and fuzzed-out "Cannonball", to whet the appetite of the faithful.

This is the second track from Attacks to see the light of day; the band released a talent contest-spoofing music video for "Lemon Flavored Water" that is VHS-arffic.


Zap Dragon will officially unveil their album this Saturday, Aug. 10, at Will's Pub in the heavy company of Woolly Bushmen, Rocko English and Le Montro at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5.


