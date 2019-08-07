The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The Gist

Janine Klein treats the Venue to a new 'Rehearsed' cabaret

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA JANINE KLEIN/FACEBOOK
One of Orlando’s most beloved performers returns to the stage this week with a new cabaret at the Venue. Janine Klein, who’s appeared in a slew of Fringe shows, plays, musicals and cabarets – not to mention behind-the-scenes work – performs a night of “diva” cover songs, accompanied by Emily Fontano and keyboardist Ryan Goodwin. Grab a drink and a seat and watch a local master at work.

7:30 p.m. Friday, The Venue, 511 Virginia Ave.; $15-$20; thevenueorlando.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Janine Klein: Rehearsed
@ The Venue
511 Virginia Drive
Ivanhoe Village
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $15-$20
Theater
Map
Location Details The Venue
511 Virginia Drive
Ivanhoe Village
Orlando, FL
407-412-6895
Performance Space
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Janine Klein: Rehearsed @ The Venue

    • Fri., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This new roller-coaster-launched water slide looks absolutely terrifying Read More

  2. Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy-drink hawker Read More

  3. Here's every detail we could find in Universal's Epic Universe concept art Read More

  4. Central Florida attorney John Morgan to support legalized recreational marijuana in 2020 Read More

  5. Theme parks top the list of places to avoid, as Venezuela and Uruguay warn against U.S. travel Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation