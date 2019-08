Janine Klein treats the Venue to a new 'Rehearsed' cabaret

click to enlarge Image via Janine Klein/Facebook

One of Orlando’s most beloved performers returns to the stage this week with a new cabaret at the Venue. Janine Klein, who’s appeared in a slew of Fringe shows, plays, musicals and cabarets – not to mention behind-the-scenes work – performs a night of “diva” cover songs, accompanied by Emily Fontano and keyboardist Ryan Goodwin. Grab a drink and a seat and watch a local master at work.7:30 p.m. Friday, The Venue, 511 Virginia Ave.; $15-$20; thevenueorlando.com