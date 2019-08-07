The Gist

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The Gist

Enzian Theater drops on the deck and flops like a fish for a screening of 'The Spongebob Squarepants Movie'

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF NICKELODEON MOVIES
  • Image courtesy of Nickelodeon Movies
Although Spongebob Squarepants has been around for 20 years, only the first three seasons of the show, along with the 2004 feature film that the Enzian is showing this week, were under the direct supervision of show creator Stephen Hillenburg. Hillenburg’s sense of absurd humor is one of the reasons the show garnered a cult following from ostensible adults in the early 2000s, and it probably peaked with this feature. Parents may grumble that a so-called “kid’s movie” is scheduled for way after bedtime, but this screening isn’t really geared toward the younguns as much as those who were young when it first debuted.

9:30 p.m. Tuesday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; enzian.org.

