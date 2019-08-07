Country superstar Tim McGraw to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season opening game

Billy Ray Cyrus is already playing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason beach party, but the Bucs have booked an even bigger act for the team’s 2019-20 season opener.
On Monday, the team announced that country superstar Tim McGraw will perform ahead of the Bucs’ September 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers and again at halftime. Only fans who have a ticket to the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa — where the 52-year-old spouse of Faith Hill will perform on the deck above the south end zone — will be able to attend.
“This free pre-game concert with country music superstar Tim McGraw will provide an unforgettable start to the NFL’s 100th season,” Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a release.
“The start of the NFL season is one of my favorite times of the year,” McGraw added. “I love football and I’m pumped to be kicking off the NFL’s 100th season together with all the Bucs fans in Tampa.”
The show starts at 2 p.m. EDT, and gates to the stadium open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the game start at $45.
