Comedian and podcast host Dan Cummins does both at the Orlando Improv this weekend

It seems like every successful comedian – and more than a few unsuccessful ones – has a podcast these days. But to stand out among the crowd, your show has to be more than just Morning Zoo-style banter. That’s why Dan Cummins’ “Timesuck”
podcast has such a strong following. While Cummins has had a pretty successful career in stand-up over the past two decades, his weekly deep dives into user-submitted topics lets his passion for dark humor, storytelling and going down the internet-research rabbit hole combine. (Check out the episode on turn-of-the-century serial killer Albert Fish
if you never want to feel clean again.) This weekend, Cummins displays that pitch-black humor on stage at the Orlando Improv for two nights, then returns on Sunday for a live taping of “Timesuck” with special guests – who else? – Tom & Dan of “A Mediocre Time With Tom & Dan.”
8 & 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7 & 9:45 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday | Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive | 407-480-5233 | theimprovorlando.com
| $20-$25
