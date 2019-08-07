Chefs from the Sanctum and Proper & Wild battle it out to see who can make the best veggie burger

click to enlarge
You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy a really good veggie burger, you know – or to hate a bad one. If you can accept the word “burger” as shorthand for “edible disk served between buns,” you can bypass the most tiresome anti-vegan talking point of all: “If you won’t eat animal products, why do you call it a burger/hot dog/milk/mayonnaise, huh?” (always delivered in the most gotcha way possible)*. And if you can manage to stifle that stale-ass argument, you can enjoy some of the most creative cooking going down in town this Saturday, when chef Eddie Matta of Proper & Wild goes head-to-head against chef Kelsey Moreau of the Sanctum. Expect umami explosions, some friendly trash talk between competitors, and a complete lack of the meat sweats on your way out.
*You know how you know this is a bad argument? Mississippi just passed a law against calling veggie burgers “burgers.” Do you really want to model your thinking on a Mississippi lawmaker?
6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 | The Sanctum Café, 715 N. Fern Creek Ave. | tickets available on Eventbrite
| $30-$40
