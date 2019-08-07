The Gist

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Central Florida Vocal Arts updates Gilbert & Sullivan's 'The Mikado' at Orlando Repertory Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 2:42 PM

IMAGE VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA VOCAL ARTS/FACEBOOK
Central Florida Vocal Arts, teaming up with Opera del Sol and Space Coast Symphony, presents a modern concert version of The Mikado, Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic operetta. When it was written in 1885, the operetta set in the fictional Japanese town of Titipu was intended as a satirical look at British culture. Central Florida Vocal Arts hopes to modernize the piece by taking out culturally insensitive material and portraying actual Japanese culture. The Orange County Regional History Center plans to present a mini-exhibit in the lobby, and audiences can look forward to the Orlando Taiko Dojo playing the drums on opening night.

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9-11 | Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St. | central-florida-vocal-arts.ticketleap.com | $25-$35

