Anime Festival Orlando brings the best of otaku-dom to International Drive

click to enlarge

Event Details Anime Festival Orlando @ Wyndham Orlando Resort 8001 International Drive West Orlando, FL When: Fri., Aug. 9, 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 10-1 a.m. and Sun., Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 407-513-2072 Price: $35-$70 Events Map

Anime Festival Orlando, an annual celebration of Japanese pop culture, is a must for any anime fan. Catch some of your favorite actors, both live-action and animated, such as Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (), Mary Elizabeth McGlynn () and Jason David Frank (). There’s also a costume and cosplay contest going on all weekend long, as well as an interactive experience called Tales of Orlandia, where convention guests can play out a real-life Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG). You can also catch exclusive panels of pop culture celebrities, a game of Anime Family Feud, late-night parties and tabletop gaming competitions.Final schedule TBA | Wyndham Resort Hotel, 8001 International Drive | animefestivalorlando.com | $40-$100