The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The Gist

Anime Festival Orlando brings the best of otaku-dom to International Drive

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge anime-adobestock_169188353.jpeg
Anime Festival Orlando, an annual celebration of Japanese pop culture, is a must for any anime fan. Catch some of your favorite actors, both live-action and animated, such as Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Mortal Kombat, The Man in the High Castle), Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Star Wars Rebels) and Jason David Frank (Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers). There’s also a costume and cosplay contest going on all weekend long, as well as an interactive experience called Tales of Orlandia, where convention guests can play out a real-life Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG). You can also catch exclusive panels of pop culture celebrities, a game of Anime Family Feud, late-night parties and tabletop gaming competitions.

Final schedule TBA | Wyndham Resort Hotel, 8001 International Drive | animefestivalorlando.com | $40-$100

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Anime Festival Orlando
@ Wyndham Orlando Resort
8001 International Drive
West
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Aug. 9, 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 10-1 a.m. and Sun., Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
407-513-2072
Price: $35-$70
Buy Tickets
Events
Map
Location Details Wyndham Orlando Resort
8001 International Drive
West
Orlando, FL
Hotel
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Anime Festival Orlando @ Wyndham Orlando Resort

    • Fri., Aug. 9, 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 10-1 a.m. and Sun., Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $35-$70
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This new roller-coaster-launched water slide looks absolutely terrifying Read More

  2. Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy-drink hawker Read More

  3. Central Florida attorney John Morgan to support legalized recreational marijuana in 2020 Read More

  4. Here's every detail we could find in Universal's Epic Universe concept art Read More

  5. The Velocicoaster might be Orlando's next big thrill ride Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation