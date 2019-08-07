Anime Festival Orlando brings the best of otaku-dom to International Drive

click to enlarge
Anime Festival Orlando, an annual celebration of Japanese pop culture, is a must for any anime fan. Catch some of your favorite actors, both live-action and animated, such as Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Mortal Kombat, The Man in the High Castle
), Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Star Wars Rebels
) and Jason David Frank (Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers
). There’s also a costume and cosplay contest going on all weekend long, as well as an interactive experience called Tales of Orlandia, where convention guests can play out a real-life Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG). You can also catch exclusive panels of pop culture celebrities, a game of Anime Family Feud, late-night parties and tabletop gaming competitions.
Final schedule TBA | Wyndham Resort Hotel, 8001 International Drive | animefestivalorlando.com
| $40-$100
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Wyndham Orlando Resort
8001 International Drive
West
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Aug. 9, 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 10-1 a.m. and Sun., Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
407-513-2072
Price:
$35-$70
Events