The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The Heard

19 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 1:19 PM

click image Onry Ozzborn - PHOTO VIA MELROSE IN THE MIX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Melrose in the Mix/Facebook
  • Onry Ozzborn
Wednesday, Aug. 7:
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Bon Iver Listening Party 7 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.

Thursday, Aug. 8:
Kaleigh Baker 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Baroness Acoustic In-Store & Signing 7 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.
Basecode 10 pm at Stonewall Bar, 741 West Church Street.
Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, Aug. 9:
Dusky 9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
An Evening With Papa Mali & Bobby Vega 7 pm at Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park.
The Pendletones 9 pm at Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.
Shawna Potter 7 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.

Saturday, Aug. 10:
American Hot Rods 9 pm at Whiskey Lou's Lounge, 121 N. Bumby Ave.
Bar Fly 9 pm; Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.
Beemo 9 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Eugene Snowden's Rhythm Machine Combo 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
An Evening With Papa Mali & Bobby Vega 7 pm at Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park.
Melrose in the Mix: Onry Ozzborn 3:30 pm at The Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center, 101 E. Central Blvd.
A Night of the Mousai 6 pm at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.
Zach Meadows, Justin & the Out, Tears of a Tyrant 9 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.

Sunday, Aug. 11:
The Mailboxes, Benjamin Donaldson 7 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.



Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This new roller-coaster-launched water slide looks absolutely terrifying Read More

  2. Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy-drink hawker Read More

  3. Central Florida attorney John Morgan to support legalized recreational marijuana in 2020 Read More

  4. Here's every detail we could find in Universal's Epic Universe concept art Read More

  5. The Velocicoaster might be Orlando's next big thrill ride Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation