19 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Aug. 7:
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Melrose in the Mix/Facebook
-
Onry Ozzborn
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Bon Iver Listening Party
7 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.
Thursday, Aug. 8:
Kaleigh Baker
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Baroness Acoustic In-Store & Signing
7 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.
Basecode
10 pm at Stonewall Bar, 741 West Church Street.
Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, Aug. 9:
Dusky
9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
An Evening With Papa Mali & Bobby Vega
7 pm at Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park.
The Pendletones
9 pm at Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.
Shawna Potter
7 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.
Saturday, Aug. 10:
American Hot Rods
9 pm at Whiskey Lou's Lounge, 121 N. Bumby Ave.
Bar Fly 9 pm; Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.
Beemo
9 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Eugene Snowden's Rhythm Machine Combo
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
An Evening With Papa Mali & Bobby Vega
7 pm at Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park.
Melrose in the Mix: Onry Ozzborn
3:30 pm at The Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center, 101 E. Central Blvd.
A Night of the Mousai
6 pm at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.
Zach Meadows, Justin & the Out, Tears of a Tyrant
9 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Sunday, Aug. 11:
The Mailboxes, Benjamin Donaldson
7 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.