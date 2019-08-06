Bloggytown

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Bloggytown

Tonight is your last night to vote in the 2019 Best of Orlando readers poll!

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 4:28 PM

Did you know mere hours remain for your voice to be heard in Orlando's most followed and famous annual honors, the Best of Orlando® Readers Poll.

That trademark lets you know it's our brand, but really it's all about you. You decide who wins the championship belts, with winners to be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 21, but the last hours to vote end tonight – Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

Vote right here, and right now!

You get one vote per category, and the stakes are higher than most years, with even more great restaurants, attractions, and ways to spend time in and around the City Beautiful to choose from. Let your voice be heard, or suffer the unbearable FOMO later in August.



