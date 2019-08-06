Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Bloggytown

Theme parks top the list of places to avoid, as Venezuela and Uruguay warn against U.S. travel

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 10:23 AM

click to enlarge Crowds at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando - PHOTO BY AMY HUMPHRIES VIA UNSPLASH @AMYJOYHUMPHRIES
  • Photo by Amy Humphries via Unsplash
    @amyjoyhumphries
  • Crowds at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando
Days after mass shooters in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, killed more than 30 people, Venezuela and Uruguay are both warning their citizens to exercise caution when traveling in the United States on Monday, starting with theme parks.

"Given the impossibility of the authorities to prevent these situations, due among other factors, to the indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population, it is especially advisable to avoid places where large concentrations of people occur, such as theme parks, shopping centers, festivals artistic, religious activities, gastronomic fairs and any kind of cultural or sporting events," reads the advisory by the Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

If you think their list of potential targets reads like a list of weekend plans in Orlando, you would be right.

The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, for example, welcomes "more than 350,000 visitors each year" over two days. In fact, many of Orlando's biggest events host more people than the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, scene of the mass shooting on July 28, 2019. That festival estimates 100,000 annual attendees.



The El Paso shooting, which killed 22, included eight Mexican people among the dead. The suspected shooter published a manifesto online about a "Hispanic invasion of Texas" ahead of the attack.

The Uruguayan advisory alerts "compatriots traveling to the United States" to "take extra precautions before the growing indiscriminate violence, mostly for hate crimes, including racism and discrimination, which cost the lives of more than 250 people in the first seven months of this year."

The advisory continues, "it is recommended not to go with minors to these places." That puts a damper on the whole Happiest Place on Earth idea.

Venezuela issued a statement as well, with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza advising citizens to "take extreme precautions or postpone their travels in the face of the proliferation of acts of violence and hate crimes."

Venezuela cited the El Paso and Dayton shootings specifically, and listed places to avoid, including Atlanta, Buffalo, Cleveland, Memphis, Oakland, St. Louis, Birmingham, Alabama; and Stockton, California. Uruguay specifically warned against traveling to Baltimore, Detroit and Albuquerque, citing them as among the 20 most dangerous cities in the world listed by "a Ceoworld Magazine 2019 index."

The U.S. State Department issued a travel warning earlier this year against Venezuela, due to political turmoil in the country. The U.S. State Department also raised its travel advisory level for Uruguay on Friday, “due to an increase in crime.”

While no Florida cities were mentioned specifically by the advisories, our tourism economy stands to lose more than many of the cities listed. We will continue to follow tourism advisories and their effects on Florida.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy-drink hawker Read More

  2. Man who threatened to shoot up a Florida Walmart on Sunday was 'intrigued' by recent mass shootings Read More

  3. Here's every detail we could find in Universal's Epic Universe concept art Read More

  4. Lakeside Orlando restaurant Mesa21 in Ivanhoe Village has closed Read More

  5. Florida’s attorney general sends her condolences, while also trying to squash a vote banning assault weapons Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation