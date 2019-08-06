Orlando vigil to honor victims of El Paso and Dayton

click to enlarge
Photos Joey Roulette
People gathered on March 16, 2019, for a vigil at Lake Eola Park to remember the 50 Muslim lives taken at two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand
A vigil in Orlando this Friday will commemorate the 31 lives lost in two mass shootings over the weekend.
Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, and a number of activist groups including Florida League of Women Voters, Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action are putting on community vigil
pledging to "honor them with action."
The vigil will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Joy Metropolitan Community Church, 2351 S. Ferncreek Ave. in Orlando.
At least 22 people died in El Paso, Texas, when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart during peak back-to-school shopping hours. A day later, at least nine died in a shooting in the nightlife district of Dayton, Ohio.
The shootings have revived the debate for harsher gun laws amid reports that the semi-automatic weapons used in both killings are legal to buy in the United States.
The El Paso shooting has led politicians to denounce white supremacy following the release of a manifesto by the alleged shooter blaming Latino immigrants for taking jobs from Americans.
