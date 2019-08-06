Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried calls Trump 'a disaster for American farmers'

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Monday renewed attacks on President Donald Trump’s trade policies, citing new reports that China has halted imports of U.S. agricultural goods.

“This president is a disaster for American farmers. His tariffs have made our crops less competitive, his trade war has slashed our farmers’ exports, and his new trade agreement does nothing to protect Florida agriculture from Mexico’s illegally subsidized imports,” Fried, the state’s top elected Democrat, said in a statement, referring in part to a proposed agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Fried’s criticism came after Bloomberg News reported the Chinese government has asked state-owned enterprises to suspend purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

Citing people familiar with the situation in China, Bloomberg reported China’s state-run agricultural firms have halted purchases of American farm goods and are waiting to see how talks between the two nations progress.



Prior to the Bloomberg report, Fried had blamed China’s 25 percent retaliatory tariffs for cutting Florida timber exports to China by 64 percent, lobster exports to China by 34 percent and crab exports to China by 79 percent.

Florida’s timber industry was also ravaged in October by Hurricane Michael. Fried has said that Russia and Brazil are among the nations that have stepped in to replace the state’s timber sales.

While attending a Jubilee Orchards event in Lake City last week, Fried also warned that the president’s trade deal with Canada and Mexico, which has been branded as the “United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” could cause $389 million in losses to Florida agriculture. “If the president wants to put America first, then he needs to stop antagonizing our nation’s biggest trade partner and start helping our farmers compete in the global marketplace,” Fried said.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy-drink hawker Read More

  2. Here's every detail we could find in Universal's Epic Universe concept art Read More

  3. Man who threatened to shoot up a Florida Walmart on Sunday was 'intrigued' by recent mass shootings Read More

  4. Lakeside Orlando restaurant Mesa21 in Ivanhoe Village has closed Read More

  5. Florida’s attorney general sends her condolences, while also trying to squash a vote banning assault weapons Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation