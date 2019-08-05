Bloggytown

Monday, August 5, 2019

Trump postpones Central Florida visit after mass shootings

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
President Trump's Tuesday trip to the Villages to talk Medicare with Florida's largest retirement community has been postponed after back-to-back mass shootings.

The VillagesNews.com reported that Trump's visit was canceled, and has not been rescheduled set. He was set to speak in an intimate, invite-only meetup at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

The cancellation follows a shooting that killed at least 20 people in an El Paso Walmart on Saturday. A day later, another shooting claimed at least 10 lives in Dayton, Ohio.
The El Paso shooter reportedly published a white supremacist manifesto blaming Latino immigrants for taking jobs away from Americans. 

Trump prepared formal remarks regarding the shootings Monday, denouncing white supremacy and saying "mental illness and hatred pull the trigger, not the gun."



In a since-questioned series of tweets on the shooting, he called both for background checks and immigration reform.

