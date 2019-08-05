SeaWorld Orlando to host 'Thrill Fest Ride Night' in August with extended nighttime rollercoaster hours

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando plans to celebrate National Coaster Day a second year in a row by hosting “Thrill Fest Ride Night” on Friday, Aug. 16, with extended park hours.One of the toughest parts of accomplishing the "the coaster challenge" is the limited amount of time for crisscrossing the park and standing in line for rides. Visitors on the 16th will get 90 additional minutes to ride all the park's heart-racing offerings, including Manta, Mako, Infinity Falls, Kraken and Journey to Atlantis. The coasters will be open until 11 p.m.Thrill-seeking nerds will enjoy the educational aspect of the day, with two behind-the-scenes, 20-30-minute “Coaster Tech Talks” with SeaWorld operations and ride maintenance teams. The tours include the Mako trains inside the “coaster house,” and are first-come-only and limited to 50 people each for 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Guests must sign up in person at the Mako Gift Shop to hold a place.The day's extended happy hour gets you BOGO drinks until 11 p.m. at Waterway Grill and Flamecraft Bar, as well. Guests also get a discount on rollercoaster photos, five for $20 all day at Adventure Photo in the park.SeaWorld Orlando has more information at www.seaworldentertainment.com.