Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 5, 2019

Bloggytown

New Florida bill would make it illegal to declaw your cat

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY PAWSITIVE PETS PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo by Pawsitive Pets Photography
Declawing cats, unless medically necessary, would be banned under a bill proposed for the 2020 legislative session by Sen. Lauren Book.

The Plantation Democrat's measure (SB 48) mirrors a plan recently enacted in New York. The New York law, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on July 22, imposes a $1,000 fine on veterinarians that perform the procedure.

Under Book’s proposal, Florida veterinarians that declaw cats unless it's medically necessary would face a $1,000 fine and be subject to disciplinary action by the Board of Veterinary Medicine.

The legislation includes exceptions for "recurring illness, infection, disease, injury or abnormal condition" which compromises a cat's health.



In New York, the law was backed by the Humane Society of the United States and opposed by the New York State Veterinary Medical Society, which argued declawing should remain an option when the alternative is abandonment or euthanasia.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's re-election campaign funded by shady Florida energy-drink hawker Read More

  2. Man who threatened to shoot up a Florida Walmart on Sunday was 'intrigued' by recent mass shootings Read More

  3. Orlando Ballet just published a 'fact sheet' on their failed negotiations with the Dr. Phillips Center and it pulls no punches Read More

  4. PETA releases SeaWorld Orlando photos, alleges dolphin abuse: 'imagine if someone stood on your mouth' Read More

  5. FuelRod stations expand throughout Central Florida, but the honeymoon may soon be over Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation