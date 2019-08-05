The Heard

Monday, August 5, 2019

The Heard

Miami Beach Pop Festival releases daily schedule and single-day presale, worth the drive from Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge Jack Johnson, who plays Miami Beach Pop Festival in Miami Beach on November 8, 2019 - PHOTO BY PHIL DESIMONE
  • Photo by Phil Desimone
  • Jack Johnson, who plays Miami Beach Pop Festival in Miami Beach on November 8, 2019
Here’s when to see Jack Johnson, Chance the Rapper and more.

The lineup for Miami Beach Pop is strong, and now fans know which days they’ll be able to see bands like Chance the Rapper, Jack Johnson, The Raconteurs, Maggie Rogers and more.

On Monday, organizers released the festival’s daily lineups and announced special pre-sales that will allow fans of certain artists to buy special, single-day tickets right now instead of on Friday, August 9 when single-day tickets go on sale to the general public.

Each day’s headliners (Jack Johnson, headlining Friday, November 8; Daddy Yankee and Kygo, headlining Saturday; Chance the Rapper, headlining Sunday) are participating in the special pre-sale along with more than a dozen other acts slated to hit Magic City for the festival happening November 8-10.



Three-day GA (starting at $175) and VIP ($1,250) tickets went on sale to the public on Friday, June 21, and Miami Beach residents get even more perks thanks to a 20% discount on GA tickets.

Have a look at the daily lineups below, and get more information on everything via miamibeachpop.com.

