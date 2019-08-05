Tip Jar

Monday, August 5, 2019

Lakeside Orlando restaurant Mesa21 in Ivanhoe Village has closed

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 7:25 PM

click to enlarge mesa21.jpg
Hopes ran high when news came that Mesa21 — a restaurant promising the most authentic Mexican food in America — would be renovating and moving into the old Gargi's space along the picturesque shores of Lake Ivanhoe.

We were promised tacos al pastor from a vertical spit, costras (tacos fashioned from "tortillas" of griddled cheese) and a tequila menu "second to none."

Turned out that Mesa21 amounted to a room with a view and not much else and, today, we can tell you that the restaurant esta muerto.

BUT...



Mesa21 recently brought on PopTop Partners LLC as restaurant operators.

You may not have heard of PopTop Partners LLC but you may have heard of the Local Butcher & Market and The Porch in Winter Park, which they own and operate.

PopTop founding partner Kevin O'Donnell says he will open a slightly more upscale restaurant serving "American-style" fare.

"The Porch meets Hillstone," O'Donnell tells me, "showcasing the Local Butcher's products."

The name will be revealed on Wednesday, but I can tell you it ties into the history of the neighborhood.

O'Donnell says he anticipates the restaurant will open by Oct. 1.

Let hopes run high once again!

