Lakeside Orlando restaurant Mesa21 in Ivanhoe Village has closed

Hopes ran high when news came that Mesa21 — a restaurant promising the most authentic Mexican food in America
— would be renovating and moving into the old Gargi's space along the picturesque shores of Lake Ivanhoe.
We were promised tacos al pastor from a vertical spit, costras
(tacos fashioned from "tortillas" of griddled cheese) and a tequila menu "second to none."
Turned out that Mesa21 amounted to a room with a view and not much else
and, today, we can tell you that the restaurant esta muerto
.
BUT...
Mesa21 recently brought on PopTop Partners LLC as restaurant operators.
You may not have heard of PopTop Partners LLC but you may have heard of the Local Butcher & Market and The Porch in Winter Park, which they own and operate.
PopTop founding partner Kevin O'Donnell says he will open a slightly more upscale restaurant serving "American-style" fare.
"The Porch meets Hillstone," O'Donnell tells me, "showcasing the Local Butcher's products."
The name will be revealed on Wednesday, but I can tell you it ties into the history of the neighborhood.
O'Donnell says he anticipates the restaurant will open by Oct. 1.
Let hopes run high once again!
