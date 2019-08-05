The Heard

Monday, August 5, 2019

The Heard

Cannibal Corpse will end 2019 tour with only one Florida show

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 1:27 PM

click to enlarge Cannibal Corpse - PHOTO BY YVONNE_GOUGELET
  • Photo by Yvonne_Gougelet
  • Cannibal Corpse
Tampa just saw Cannibal Corpse play opener on Slayer’s farewell world tour, but Bay area fans of the death metal outfit will get to rock with the band on Thanksgiving Eve.

Today, the Buffalo-born band — which now calls Tampa home — announced a November 27 date at Orpheum in Ybor City. The show is the only Florida date on Cannibal Corpse’s year-end tour, which kicks off on October 20 in Houston, Texas. Sorry, Orlando!

We reached out to Cannibal Corpse PR to see if guitarist Pat O'Brien, who was arrested in Tampa after ammo exploded in his home last year, will be on tour with the band.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. EDT and will cost fans $27–$50. Thy Art Is Murder and Perdition Temple play support, and more information is available via eventbrite.com.



