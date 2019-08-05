Cannibal Corpse will end 2019 tour with only one Florida show

click to enlarge
Photo by Yvonne_Gougelet
Cannibal Corpse
Tampa just saw Cannibal Corpse
play opener on Slayer’s farewell world tour,
but Bay area fans of the death metal outfit will get to rock with the band on Thanksgiving Eve.
Today, the Buffalo-born band — which now calls Tampa home — announced a November 27 date at Orpheum
in Ybor City. The show is the only Florida date on Cannibal Corpse’s year-end tour, which kicks off on October 20 in Houston, Texas. Sorry, Orlando!
We reached out to Cannibal Corpse PR to see if guitarist Pat O'Brien, who was arrested in Tampa
after ammo exploded in his home last year, will be on tour with the band.
Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. EDT and will cost fans $27–$50. Thy Art Is Murder and Perdition Temple play support, and more information is available via eventbrite.com.
