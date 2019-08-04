Band of the Week: Rocko English

click to enlarge
Orlando Weekly
Band of the Week
Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Rocko English
.
Rocko English are playing Zap Dragon's EP release party at Will's Pub on August 9.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
Rocko English formed in the Fall of 2016. We actually booked our first show before we had an official lineup.
Who's in the band?
Jack slaps the skins while Casey and Cam strum the strings.
Currently available releases:
We have two singles and an EP available everywhere you could listen to music (thank you distrokid!). "Great Rates" was a live bedroom project engineered and mixed by our friend Spencer Kindrick. He helped us record the drums for "Everything’s Fine," and we handled the rest of that production. Our EP titled The Adventures of Indentured Dan
was a quick little project we self-produced to get some older songs out in the world before moving on.
Websites:
Our main social media sites are Facebook
and Instagram
.
Describe your sound in five words:
“A chill sesh with homies”
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Jack says his most memorable gig was at Will’s Pub with Dikembe, Snacking, and Expert Timing. Casey loves house shows and says maybe our first gig at The Hoegaarden (thank you Sade!).
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We love playing with Everything Etc. because they’re constantly getting better and always bring an awesome crowd of friends.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
Everyone says something different about our musical style, so we love to hear new descriptions. We’re like a DIY musical Rorschach test lol.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
The best thing about Orlando is how welcoming it is to artists. It’s been very easy for us to book shows locally. The bands are always killer, have great diversity, and the community loves to support each other. Traveling out of town has only made this more obvious. We also have a million different venues to play at! Our least favorite is how far the drive is to play out of state.
Any big news to share?
We just recorded a song for an upcoming Florida music compilation called Gator Ramen. Keep an eye out! (thank you Farmadelica fam!)