This weekend Orlando will feature both terrible weather and terrible road closures

click to enlarge Photo by Ashwini Chaudhary / Unsplash

Have you ever followed downtown detour signs, only to end up driving

in a giant circle? Now, imagine doing that in a storm. That’s what this weekend is going to be like in downtown Orlando.



Colonial Drive under the I-4 bridge will be closed all weekend, and meteorologists are predicting scattered showers and thunderstorms to last through Sunday night. In other words, it's time to get out of town.



Colonial Drive under I-4 will close at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.



click to enlarge Map via FDOT

Detours planned for the closure of Colonial Drive under I-4 this weekend turn Downtown Orlando into a kind-of roundabout