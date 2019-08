click to enlarge Photo via Sea Dog Brewing Co./Facebook

Sea Dog Brewing Co. unexpectedly closed its Orlando location on Monday, July 29.



The brewery, located near the outlet malls, announced the closing on Facebook on Sunday night:



When we reached out to Fred Forsley, founder of Shipyard Brewing, he hurriedly answered they "weren't doing the volume we needed to in that location." He was unable to answer more questions, as he was boarding a boat to attend a lunch event on an island.

Other locations to drink beer in the area include Kitty O'Sheas and Player 1 Video Game Bar, both on the same street as Sea Dog, and Miller's Ale House on Winter Garden Vineland Road.Sea Dog invited their Orlando "mug club" members to relocate to the nearby Kitty O'Sheas and encouraged them to contact the neighboring pub for details. Some of the Sea Dog Orlando staff will be there for any questions or concerns, according to Sea Dog’s website.