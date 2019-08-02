The Pulp Music Festival to take over Mills 50 stages this fall

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Ground Control Touring
-
Gouge Away
Orlando’s D.I.Y. Pulp Music Festival
is returning for its third year in a row on September 8, and this time it’ll be an all-day, multi-venue outing in downtown Orlando. The eclectic, 31-artist lineup features a combination of both Florida and out-of-state acts, centering around emo, hardcore, and indie music, which makes for a hard juxtaposition to the electronic dance music festivals that bring thousands of people to Orlando each year.
This year’s Pulp Music Festival headliner is Floridian hardcore band Gouge Away
, which has achieved mainstream success over the past year while managing to hold on to their D.I.Y. roots. Other standout acts include Atlanta math-rock band Blis, New York punks Taking Meds, and forever-touring Philly indie songwriter Absinthe Father. The lineup is packed with popular Florida bands like Gilt, Palomino Blond, Woolbright, and Tampa Bay's Snacking.
The 2019 rendition of Pulp Music Festival will connect three small bars on Mills Avenue — Will’s Pub, Grumpy’s and Uncle Lou’s. Local vendors will be set up throughout the festival “grounds.”
Pulp Music Festival’s founder and operator, Kyle Hoffer, is still working on adding a fourth stage at St. Matthew’s Tavern. Last year’s Pulp Music Festival
was held at the Milk District Pavilion, but still featured three separate stages.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.