Friday, August 2, 2019
Orlando International Airport artwork remembers when Southwest Airlines served in-flight peanuts
By Dave Plotkin
on Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 2:36 PM
Photo via Orlando International Airport (MCO) / Facebook
On Wednesday, Orlando International Airport published a cheeky series of photos on Facebook
of a new "exhibit" at the airport, commemorating the final flight on which Southwest Airlines served peanuts.
You can experience the art for yourself through Monday, Aug. 5, at MCO's South APM Complex. Peanut allergics, no fear: They're behind glass.
