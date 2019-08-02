Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 2, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando International Airport artwork remembers when Southwest Airlines served in-flight peanuts

Posted By on Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 2:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (MCO) / FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orlando International Airport (MCO) / Facebook
On Wednesday, Orlando International Airport published a cheeky series of photos on Facebook of a new "exhibit" at the airport, commemorating the final flight on which Southwest Airlines served peanuts.
You can experience the art for yourself through Monday, Aug. 5, at MCO's South APM Complex. Peanut allergics, no fear: They're behind glass.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Ballet just published a 'fact sheet' on their failed negotiations with the Dr. Phillips Center and it pulls no punches Read More

  2. Seminole County State Attorney clears Orlando Police officers in beating of double homicide suspect Markeith Loyd Read More

  3. Universal will offer workers at its newest resort a base pay of $15 an hour Read More

  4. Universal Orlando just made an 'Epic' announcement Read More

  5. Disney reveals new details on their upcoming Skyliner transit system Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation