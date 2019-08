Local experimental trio TTN release new album this weekend

Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

Local experimental trio TTN – a unique mix of matching uniforms and jagged guitar and electronics – have been a regular presence on local stages for a couple of years now, and they're releasing a new album this weekend to show off the wild and wigged-out material they've been honing onstage all the while.The new full-length, titledwill be debuted tonight at a house show, and will be initially available on cassette, with a digital version presumably to follow.Check out this preview frombelow. It's a somewhat familiar lil' ditty called "Totally Wired."