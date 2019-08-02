The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 2, 2019

The Heard

Local experimental trio TTN release new album this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 1:15 PM

PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
Local experimental trio TTN – a unique mix of matching uniforms and jagged guitar and electronics – have been a regular presence on local stages for a couple of years now, and they're releasing a new album this weekend to show off the wild and wigged-out material they've been honing onstage all the while.

The new full-length, titled Indoctrination, will be debuted tonight at a house show, and will be initially available on cassette, with a digital version presumably to follow.

Check out this preview from Indoctrination below. It's a somewhat familiar lil' ditty called "Totally Wired."


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Ballet just published a 'fact sheet' on their failed negotiations with the Dr. Phillips Center and it pulls no punches Read More

  2. Universal will offer workers at its newest resort a base pay of $15 an hour Read More

  3. Seminole County State Attorney clears Orlando Police officers in beating of double homicide suspect Markeith Loyd Read More

  4. Universal Orlando just made an 'Epic' announcement Read More

  5. Disney reveals new details on their upcoming Skyliner transit system Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation