Local experimental trio TTN release new album this weekend
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 1:15 PM
Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
Local experimental trio TTN
– a unique mix of matching uniforms and jagged guitar and electronics – have been a regular presence on local stages for a couple of years now, and they're releasing a new album this weekend to show off the wild and wigged-out material they've been honing onstage all the while.
The new full-length, titled Indoctrination,
will be debuted tonight at a house show,
and will be initially available on cassette, with a digital version presumably to follow.
Check out this preview from Indoctrination
below. It's a somewhat familiar lil' ditty called "Totally Wired."
